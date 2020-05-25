Driver injured in Kanawha Couny 4-wheeler crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The driver of a 4-wheeler has been injured after a crash in Kanawha County.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the 5000 block of Legg Fork Road near Sissonville just before 8 pm.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time, but dispatchers reported that the driver was down.

Medics, along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as new details emerge.