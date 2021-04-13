Drive-thru mass vaccination site opens at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

CHARLES TOWN, W Va. (WDVM) — The mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races opened in West Virginia.

The clinic will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races West Parking Garage. The clinic will put roughly 10,000 shots in arms every week it’s open. People showing up to the clinic for their first shot will get the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna will also be given out.

Everyone showing up to the clinic is asked to use the Washington Street entrance of the casino to enter.