Drawing of adoptive family wins Doodle for Google contest for WV

MONONGAH, W.Va. – A second grade student at Monongah Elementary School is now officially a statewide drawing champion. As part of an art class project at her school, Milania Suplita entered the Doodle for Google contest.

Milania Suplita’s “Google for Doodle” entry

She drew a picture of herself with her adoptive family and dog. Milania is now the State of West Virginia winner and is moving onto finals. The judges based their picks on artistic merit, creativity and theme communication.

Milania Suplita

Her doodle will represent the state in the K-3 category in national contest that is now open for public voting. Whichever doodle gets the most votes out of the 54 states and territory winners in the contests, wins.

The top five finalists get a $5,000 college scholarship. The grand prize winner gets a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package to their school.

Milania also likes to draw flowers, her dog Opey and to jazz dance.

You can find the link to vote in the “Doodle for Google” contest by clicking here.