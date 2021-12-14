Downtown Martinsburg retail shop leading revival for small business

The Jordan & Hess and Flowers Unlimted retail store on the square at Queen and King Streets in downtown Martinsburg hope “Main Street”-minded shoppers will support small business at least as much as online and suburban mall shopping.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Small businesses everywhere are really counting on the holiday season to make a rebound, especially since the pandemic has been such a setback.

In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle in downtown Martinsburg, merchants are firing up that entrepreneurial spirit. The Jordan & Hess Company and Flowers Unlimited have taken prime retail space on the square downtown, at the corner of King and Queen Streets to capture the holiday spirit at Christmastime when retail shopping is such a special experience. Tina Hissam and Mark Jordan hope their commitment will attract other prospective business owners who see potential in revitalizing “Main Street.”

“We’re really making a difference,” said Hissam. “I think with our whole downtown, even Main Street Martinsburg has gone above & beyond. People are really taking an interest revitalizing downtown Martinsburg.”

“A lot of people are moving here because they love Martinsburg. They love our downtown.”

The downtown shop owners hope to be setting a trend that makes “Main Street” a special shopping experience, an alternative to ordering merchandise online or at the large, crowded retail mall.