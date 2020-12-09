Doug Skaff, Jr. elected as Minority Leader for the WV House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —The West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Caucus has selected Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr. (D-Kanawha) as the new Minority Leader.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen for this post by my colleagues in the House of Delegates. The Democratic Caucus is focused on putting West Virginians first, and I am eager to get to work with a great team of legislators to promote West Virginia values.” Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr. (D-Kanawha)

Delegate Skaff was elected by the Democratic Caucus and is preceded by Minority Leader Tim Miley, who did not seek re-election.

Skaff was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2008. Representing the 35th District in Kanawha County, Skaff lives in South Charleston with his wife and three sons.

“I look forward to working with newly elected Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, the Senate Democrats and our colleagues across the aisle to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Skaff said.