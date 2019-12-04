Don’t let holiday treats add weight, SCH is here to help

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The holiday season can be a difficult time for individuals who are trying to lose, or keep off weight. However, Shenandoah Community Health might just have the answer for you.

By combining mental health and health care provisions, the SCH believes they have cracked the code to helping the community stay fit, especially with holiday parties popping up every weekend.

Through their Weight & Wellness classes, individuals are guided through over two-dozen sessions to go deep inside and figure out the journey behind the weight loss.

“Weight loss is a very complicated thing and people tend to let it affect their self-esteem because people think they’re a failure if they’re overweight.” said SCH Director of Care Coordination Lisa Bromfield. “It’s to get a better sense of loving yourself no matter how big or how small you are.”

These classes are free and open to the public.