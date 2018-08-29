West Virginia

Donald Blankenship won't be running for U.S. Senator after an order by the Supreme Court

The West Virginia Secretary of State received an order by the Supreme Court.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Donald Blankenship won't be running for U.S. Senator after the West Virginia Secretary of State received an order by the Supreme Court. 

The order asks that whatever measures are taken to ensure that Blankenship is not on the ballot. This comes after Blankenship and the Constitution Party of West Virginia petitioned for a writ of mandamus on August 9th against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner. According to the Law Dictionary Staff, a writ of mandamus is a court order to government agency or another court to correct its previous illegal behavior in order to comply with the law. 

Blankenship ran for Senate under the Republican Party in May, but lost. And according to the 'Sore Loser' Law, one can not lose for one party, then run again in another. We have reached out to Patrick Morrisey's and Joe Manchin's office for comment. 


 

