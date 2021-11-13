“Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes now open to kids

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced the third round of the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes and this time it includes the Mountain State’s youngest residents.

The sweepstakes are now open to West Virginians ages 5 to 17-years-old and will run from November 15th up until December 13th.

Previous rounds of the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes didn’t include kids. But now with the approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, they now have the chance to get in on the action and have the opportunity to win prizes that could change their lives, including a very special visit from Babydog herself.

Each week, 25 students will win $10,000 in the form of an educational savings fund, which can be used for any education-related expense, not just for college or higher education.

On top of the 25 prizes, each week will also have two grand prizes winners. One student will win a $50,000 educational savings fund and one school will receive a check for $50,000 and a party thrown by Governor Justice. The party will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and a visit from the Mountain State’s favorite bulldog.

The third round of the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes also includes prizes for adults or older kids. Each week, 100 people will win lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

At the end of the sweepstakes, one student will win a grand prize of a $100,000 education savings fund. One school will receive a $100,000 check and also receive a holiday party hosted by a very festive Governor Justice and his “reindeer”, Babydog.

Like in past rounds, round 3 is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Children under 18 must have consent from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated and register for the sweepstakes. However, if you registered for rounds 1 and 2, you must register again in order to be eligible for round 3.

To register for the sweepstakes and a covid-19 vaccine, please visit the “Do It For Babydog” website.