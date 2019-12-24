Displaced residents overwhelmed as they spend the night at emergency shelter

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Emergency officials have designated a Martinsburg Intermediate School as a shelter to house residents who were displaced due to a chemical spill.

According to Berkeley County officials, a gaseous cloud formed after chemicals mixed in a shipping error. Residents in the area near the city’s waste water treatment plant were evacuated to Orchard View Intermediate school, where about 80 residents had to stay for the night as the hazmat team continues to clear the chemicals.

“And it’s really sad because there is a lot of misplaced people that have a family, childrens and babies and things like that — that don’t have the comfort of their houses,” said T.L. Higgins, a displaced resident. “It’s easier for me because it’s just me, but I can truthfully say the staff here has been fantastic.”

Officials with West Virginia’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management say they expect to have everything cleaned up by Tuesday morning.