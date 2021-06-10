Director of Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency to retire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — After spending over 40 years in the fire service and five years as the director of the Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency, Allen Keyser will be retiring from his position.

During his time with the agency, some of Keyser’s key accomplishments were that he was able to increase the amount of public service personnel serving Jefferson County, provide mental health services to employees, and implement community-based training for things like CPR and 911 information. Keyser previously worked in the fire service in Montgomery County and Frederick, Maryland.

“We looked out for our providers our EMT’s firefighters and paramedics we provided the best and state of the art equipment available and we looked out for their safety and well-being and that was most important and I hope that that’s the legacy I leave that we continue to make sure everybody goes home,” said Keyser.

Keyser’s last day with the agency is June 25. Robert Burner, currently an operations captain with the agency, will be taking over as the new director.