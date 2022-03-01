RANSON, West Virginia (WDVM) — As we all know, the pandemic has changed our lifestyles. And that extends to visits to our favorite fast-food establishments. The experience now is not what it used to be.

Pull up to the cashier window please. During the pandemic forget about dining in to enjoy that Big Mac. Health restrictions, you know. It’s the drive thru or nothing.

“When you want to go in there and sit down you don’t want to stay in your car,” says Julie Ferguson of Harpers Ferry outside a Chik-fil-A here. “Its kind of aggravating. because I think for a lot of the food places it’s easier for them to keep you going through the drive-thru.”

She nailed it! Fast food establishments are slow to reopen their dining facilities. The drive-thru lane makes more business sense. But hey! What about that road trip to the beach?

“When you’re traveling you want to go in and sit down,” says Ferguson.

To Julie Ferguson’s home-schooled 16 year-old it’s all about the bottom line.

“It’s sort of like a corporate thing, right?” asks Asa Ferguson. “A corporate scheme. of some sort. Get more money in their pockets.”

And there’s the convenience of pairing that Big Mac with a bathroom break. But there’s childhood nostalgia too!

“I remember back in the days,” says Asa, “when I was very small and young I would be sent off into the jungle gym playroom thing that’s in the back, you know. And it’s like, that’s half the fun of it you know.”

And mobile apps are fueling this trend to drive-thru only.

Limited dining options are the wave of the future. And this trend of doing away with dining-in at fast food establishments is on the rise as the suburbs draw more residents from cities. The fast food companies also save by building on smaller lots that don’t need to accommodate parking.