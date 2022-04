Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding a larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow.

Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on this person should contact the office at (304) 235-0300. Tips may remain anonymous.