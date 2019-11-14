Deputies grow out their beards for November, goal to raise $9K

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in their 7th annual “No Shave for the Brave.”

While partnering with “Safe Haven Child Advocacy Center,” The department will grow out their beards for the whole month of November. Officials say this year they have raised their goal twice, due to many participants and donations in the first few weeks. They have a goal right now of $9,000.

“Men and women that work in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are so dedicated to making sure children’s needs are met and that throughout investigations are done when something goes wrong,” Ami Sirbaugh said, from the Safe Haven Advocacy Center.

“It’s gotten to the point where people see us with the beards and they will recognize what we are doing from seeing it year after year after year so it’s growing in our whole community I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it,” Lt. David Colbert said, from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The money raised will go towards children who are going through healing during abuse and neglect investigations. Anyone who wants to donate or help the cause can go to the advocacy centers website for more.