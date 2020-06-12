Delegate Marshall Wilson running for Governor of West Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — West Virginia Delegate Marshall Wilson announced Friday, June 12 that he will be running for Governor of West Virginia as an Independent candidate.

In a video on Facebook Wilson expressed his disappointment in the results of the recent primary in West Virginia, he also went on to express what he believes government in Mountain State should look like.

“We believe that West Virginia deserves a Governor who loves the Constitution, loves the natural rights your natural rights, and your liberties.” And will fight for them will lay his life down to protect those natural rights and those liberties. And we believe I’m that guy.”