CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A new time will be springing West Virginia forward come Sunday morning.

Graphic is a reminder to turn the clocks ahead one hour

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, March 13.

When Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning, clocks move forward one hour – automatically shifting to 3 a.m.; most people lose one hour of sleep.

Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends the first Sunday of November.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning (WBOY)

It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

LATER SUNSETS

Because of the time change, we will see our first post-7 p.m. sunset Sunday evening.

Saturday evening’s sunset in Clarksburg will be at 6:25 p.m.

Sunset times beginning Sunday evening will be after 7 p.m. (WBOY)

After the time change, the sunset Sunday night in Clarksburg will be at 7:26 p.m. As we go toward April, the sunset will be about twenty minutes later.

Sunsets will be an hour later by the beginning of June.

