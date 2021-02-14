Day 4 without power: how people are coping

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of West Virginians and people living in neighboring spent their fourth day without power today. Now, more winter weather is on the way, and some people are desperate to stay warm.

Last week’s ice storm has caused a lot of problems for people living out in rural communities, like Kenna, West Virginia.

“Around 11 Wednesday night, our son said he heard a big loud bang and we drive around the ridge up there and there’s a big tree down on the telephone lines,” Ralph Price, Lives in Kenna, WV said.

It’s been more than three days without power for the Price family. They’ve only been able to describe the experience in one word.

“Rough, because my kids don’t their electronics and it’s hard to cook food when we don’t have a stove or a microwave, any of that type of stuff. It’s been hard, no shower,” Stephanie Wilt, who lives in Kenna, WV said.

Now, another challenge is on the way with more snow and ice in the forecast.

“It’s getting costly between the generator and the kerosene heaters and the takeout food. Then, hours are being reduced at work, it’s starting to get a little bit stressful,” Price said.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom with them, but they’ve been out of school a couple days. I don’t think they’ll be in school Monday or Tuesday with the storm coming,” Wilt said.

Both adults have called the power company to see when services will be restored but haven’t gotten a direct answer.

“At first they said it would be on Sunday at six and then it went to not having a time. Then it went to Sunday night between six and ten. There was a couple of different ones,” Price said.

The family says several other people in their neighborhood have also been without power the past several days and hope the power gets turned back on soon.