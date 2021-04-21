Dates set for West Virginia’s first ever LEGO fan festival

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dates have finally been set for West Virginia’s first ever LEGO festival.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival is scheduled for June 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and most importantly: see incredible LEGO creations.

The festival will be following West Virginia guidelines for festivals and events. There will be time sessions to help with better crowd control and management as well as limited capacity. There will be more epic LEGO things to see, and less things to touch. In addition, there will be larger event spaces with larger aisles for better social distancing. All event changes due to COVID-19 are subject to change and will be taken in with guidance from state government and health officials. More details on COVID-19 guidelines for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

And more!

A LEGO display at the LEGO BrickUniverse fan convention on Saturday, June 11, 2016 at Plano Centre in Plano, Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)

Tickets are on sale now. Due to the limited capacity, they are expected to fully sell out, so early booking is advised. Tickets are $14.99 online.