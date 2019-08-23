Dance studio offering free classes for special-needs children

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Children with special needs will have the opportunity to shine at the “Darby’s Dancers” class at Inspirations Dance Studio in Martinsburg.

The class will connect kids with special needs with individual coaches and of course what better way for kids to express themselves than to just dance.

What was a dream, now a reality for owner Kayla Frankenberry.

“We want for them to come in and do the best of their ability,” she said.

The class is based on a non-profit organization in Alabama that offers dance classes to special needs children at no cost.

The 30 minute classes will be offered once a week, holds 10 students and is open to ages 2-18, giving them a place to be themselves.

“Something as simple as being able to do a twirl will light up their world,” said Instructor Danielle Deuell.

Frankenberry says Inspirations Dance Studio will be the only school in West Virginia to offer this kind of class, helping children perform in ways they never thought possible.

“The whole idea of the studio is to inspire our youth to chase their dreams and be something bigger than what they think they can be,” said Frankenberry.

The “Darby’s Dancers” classes start the week of August 26.

To help sponsor a child, check out Inspirations Dance Studio’s Facebook here.