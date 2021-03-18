Crowds gather in Morgantown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crowds took to the street in Morgantown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were celebrating on North High Street and many were without masks.

These potential gatherings were a concern of local and national health officials as they issued warnings against them earlier in the week at the risk of spreading COVID-19.

While covering this story, several of the participants accosted our reporter, which can be seen in a Facebook video, here.

Our reporter is okay. Local law enforcement is investigating the situation.

West Virginia University released the following statement: