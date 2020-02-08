Credit and debit machines in toll booths on West Virginia turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Delegates are working to pass a new bill, that would put debit and credit card machines in toll booths.

The reason is to help with traffic flow on the West Virginia turnpike.

“The turnpike has been there for years and years,” says Democratic Delegate Margaret Staggers. “They need to understand that, not just young people, but most of us don’t carry cash anymore.”

Staggers, the sponsor of House Bill 4038, says the frustrations with the toll booths is also a bad look for the state; “That hold up is what makes the turnpike not attractive to out-of-state people.”

“There are a lot of people who are frustrated with it,” says Republican Delegate Gary Howell, another sponsor on the bill.

Built in the 1950’s, the tolls have generated revenue for the state for decades; but many West Virginians are sick of them.

“The people of West Virginia deserve to have those tolls removed,” says Howell. “I think we would build a lot more highways in different parts of the state if we could do it as a toll. But the people of West Virginia do not trust the turnpike authority because they never removed the tolls; and they’ve been promised repeatedly they would be removed.”

There is no end in sight for the tolls, but at least this bill will help with some of the traffic flow.