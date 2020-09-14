Crash closes part of Route 340 in West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, Wv. (WDVM) — Charles Town Police and members of the Citizens Fire Company have closed part of Route 340 in West Virginia because of a crash.
Police have not yet said how many cars were involved or if anyone was hurt. Police say the road is expected to be closed for at least two hours, as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
