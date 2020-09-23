Crane rolls over onto WV Turnpike, shuts down one lane

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A medium-sized crane rolling over onto one of West Virginia’s busiest highways is causing traffic delays through the Beckley area, according to West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers.

511 Southern WV reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 the crash happened at mile marker 44 on I-77 South, initially shutting down both lanes. West Virginia State Police and a towing company are at the scene.

As of 11 a.m., only the right lane is blocked and the left lane is reopened. Drivers are urged to take caution when travelling through the area.