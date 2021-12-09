COVID cases on the rise in West Virginia, majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With the threat of the Omicron variant looming across the country, West Virginia has not yet reported any cases, but their overall numbers are on the rise.

The state daily positivity rate now stands at over 8 percent according to the latest data. West Virginia also recorded over 8800 active cases and over 1000 new cases in just one day, with data recorded from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9.

As of Thursday, hospitalizations stand at 602 where 79% of those people, or 481 patients, are unvaccinated. The trend also carries over to intensive care unit admissions where 173 of the 208 new patients are unvaccinated. Furthermore, 108 of the 126 confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators were unvaccinated when admitted.

General Jim Hoyer says the state’s COVID task force is bracing for another surge but is more worried about this national problem that is also affecting the Mountain State.

“Our most significant challenge is not bed availability space. It’s the availability of staffing to manage care,” Gen. Hoyer said. “We, right now, have some hospitals that do have beds closed down because of availability of staff.”

General Hoyer stated that the task force will participate in a tabletop exercise to test the preparedness of the state sometime next week.