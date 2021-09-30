COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic opens in Martinsburg

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic giving out booster shots has now opened in the Eastern Panhandle.

The clinic will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Airborne Church in Martinsburg. You must make an appointment in order to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition to being able to get a booster shot, the clinic will also offer 1st or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Any West Virginia resident who is eligible to get a booster or first or second shot can make an appointment to come to the clinic. You are asked to bring your photo ID and vaccination card to your appointment.

“It is so important because our numbers continue to increase with this pandemic especially with the new variants that are coming out this vaccine is our number one tool in the toolbox to protect people,” said Bill Kearns, director of the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health.

You can call 304-901-7060 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule your vaccine appointment.