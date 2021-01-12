COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in WV this week

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in several counties for seniors 80 years old and older.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the WV DHHR and the West Virginia Joint Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 vaccines made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 12 as part of Operation Save Our Wisdom.

“As Operation Save Our Wisdom continues to ramp up, I encourage all West Virginians who are age 80 and older to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a life-saving vaccine…West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine distribution and administration because of the incredible work of our state agencies and local partners, and because West Virginians are choosing to take this safe and effective vaccine.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

WV DHHR officials say approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics and free vaccinations will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Monongalia, Randolph, and Wood counties. Appointments may be required for many of the clinics listed below unless specified as a designated walk-in clinic.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Kanawha County 7 a.m – 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment, call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Tuesday for an appointment).

Randolph County 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.



Thursday, January 14, 2021

Berkeley County 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Walk-in clinic; first-come, first-served.

Braxton County 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment, call (304)-471-2240.

Cabell County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment, call (304)-526-3383.



Greenbrier County (includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties) 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment. Fayette County residents: call (304)-574-1617 Greenbrier County residents: call (304)-645-1787 McDowell County residents: call (304)-448-2174 Mercer County residents: call (304)-324-8367 Monroe County residents: call (304)-772-3064 Pocahontas County residents: call (304)-799-4154 Raleigh County residents: call (304)-252-8531 Summers County residents: call (304)-466-3388 Wyoming County residents: call (304)-732-7941



Hardy County (includes Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment Hardy County residents: call (304)-530-6355 or (304)-897-7400 Hampshire County residents: call (304)-496-9640 Grant County residents: call (304)-257-4922 Mineral County residents: call (304)-788-1321

Harrison County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment, call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: (304)-423-7969.

Monongalia County 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment, call (304)-257-3383.

Randolph County 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call (304)-636-4764.

Wood County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, The Elite Center, 2000 1st Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment, call (304)-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).



Friday, January 15, 2021

Cabell County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington 25702. By appointment, call (304)-526-3383.

Hancock County (includes Brooke County) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Weirton High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment, Brooke County residents: call 304-737-3665; Hancock County residents: call (304)-564-3343.

Kanawha County 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cabin Creek Clinic at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015. By appointment, call (304)-734-2040 (may begin calling at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for an appointment) or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org.



For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the WV DHHR’s official website.