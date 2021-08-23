COVID-19 surges again in West Virginia, but vaccinations rise as well

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This is one of the biggest surges to date, following a lot of testing and vaccination clinics over the weekend.

More than 2,400 new cases have been reported since Friday. And the Mountain State now has more than 10,500 active cases. There are 470 people with the Delta variant. All this has the governor and his team pleading for people to get their shots.

“I’ve urged all of our young people over and over and over, to please, please go get vaccinated. And I ask our parents and grandparents to help me get them across the finish line and get them vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Despite high numbers of vaccinations, we are now seeing a 26% increase in so-called breakthrough cases where people test positive after being fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough cases causing hospitalizations and deaths is also above 20%. That is ramping up the demand for booster shots, that might not be available for another month. A similar situation happened in Israel.

“The longer it had been since people got their vaccine, and they looked at six months or greater from the second dose. And, the older the population, the more than vaccines had lost some of their potency,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The hope is that more young people will get their shots. So the latest vaccine lottery will offer 30 full-college scholarships; WVU and Marshall Football tickets, and free ATVs and Side-by-Sides, along with many other prizes, to boost interest.

The registration is now open for the second ‘Do it For Babydog’ vaccination lottery. Just remember, if you were registered for the first round, that’s not valid. You have to re-register again.