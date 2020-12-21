COVID-19 positivity rate drops in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has administered roughly 91% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses the state has received, according to a new update to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’s dashboard for COVID-19 data.

West Virginia has received 16,575 doses of the vaccine as of 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Of those, 15,135 have already been administered to West Virginians.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 21, 2020, including new data for distributing and administering vaccines (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

Health officials in the Mountain State say one additional person has died due to the virus, confirming the death of a 93-year-old male from Wayne County. The additional death brings the state to 1,129 West Virginians who have died in relation to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR is reporting 995 new cases of COVID-19, dropping the state’s daily percent positivity rate to 7.19%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is 4.38%. Health officials have reported a total of 73,337 cases of COVID-19 since March. Of those cases, 22,877 cases remain active, 695 people are currently hospitalized and 49,331 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Dec. 21, 2020 County Alert System map (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System Map, 46 counties fall under red or orange as of Monday, Dec. 21. Red counties include Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Boone, Wyoming, Mercer, Greenbrier, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Upshur. Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The map lists Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Raleigh, Fayette, Clay, Nicholas, Webster, Braxton, Monroe, Wirt, Marion, Barbour and Pendleton counties as orange. Four counties are listed as gold and four are yellow. Randolph County remains the only green county in the state.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (617), Berkeley (5,259), Boone (928), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,181), Cabell (4,481), Calhoun (115), Clay (231), Doddridge (205), Fayette (1,515), Gilmer (292), Grant (667), Greenbrier (1,155), Hampshire (817), Hancock (1,567), Hardy (635), Harrison (2,422), Jackson (1,013), Jefferson (2,081), Kanawha (7,773), Lewis (406), Lincoln (649), Logan (1,411), Marion (1,476), Marshall (1,790), Mason (906), McDowell (821), Mercer (2,243), Mineral (1,994), Mingo (1,237), Monongalia (4,718), Monroe (549), Morgan (548), Nicholas (573), Ohio (2,248), Pendleton (225), Pleasants (288), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,320), Putnam (2,678), Raleigh (2,360), Randolph (992), Ritchie (295), Roane (261), Summers (368), Taylor (574), Tucker (272), Tyler (283), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,496), Webster (121), Wetzel (589), Wirt (177), Wood (4,244), Wyoming (1,023).

The WV DHHR says free testing is available in 50 of the state’s counties today, with one-time testing events scheduled in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor and Wayne counties. For more on COVID-19 testing in the Mountain State, visit the WV DHHR website.