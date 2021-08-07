COVID-19 numbers spike once again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most key indicators continue to show a trend in the wrong direction, according to the daily update from the DHHR.

The state has 429 new positive cases since Thursday. There are now more than 3,300 active cases. The number of Delta variants is now at 129, and the number of people in hospitals has gone way up.

“We’re starting to see a more rapid increase, and I’m sure it’s coming primarily from the Delta side. There’s more and more and more concern about absolutely getting yourself vaccinated. And we’re running out of time. You’re absolutely running out of time,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

With many school districts opening next week, they are working on plans to host vaccine clinics for students 12 and older, and middle and high schools.

“Those are coordinated with the local county health departments. You make a good point that going to the point of source is important, but also understand that in that age group, we also have to have parental consent,” said Gen. James Hoyer, (Ret.), of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

Because of the sharp increase in cases, West Virginia now has five counties in the red, and 12 in the orange for high COVID-19 spread.

“The increases are coming from everywhere. For example last week there was only one inmate in the state corrections system with COVID-19, today there are 29,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.