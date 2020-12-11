COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising, active cases dip below 20K

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise closer to 700 in the Mountain State even as active cases drop back below 20,000.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 697 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 18 people since yesterday. 19 new hospitalizations had been reported between Wednesday and Thursday. Of those in the hospital, 193 are in the ICU and 77 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR also says 17 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 938 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year-old female from Preston County, a 69-year-old male from Ohio County, an 82-year-old female from Ohio County, a 91-year-old female from Ohio County, a 90-year-old male from Ohio County, an 86-year-old male from Mineral County, a 93-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old male from Mineral County, a 95-year-old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year-old male from Mineral County.

The state is also reporting 942 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s total to 60,637 cases throughout the pandemic. Active cases in the state have dropped to 19,971 and 39,728 West Virginians have recovered, up more than 1,100 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The state has received a total of 1,283,407 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a cumulative percent positivity rate of 3.99%. The daily percent positiviry rate has dropped to 4.07%, down from the 6.31% reported Thursday.

Fourteen counties are red on the County Alert System map – Wyoming, Clay, Mason, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Marshall, Brooke Hancock, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

The map lists Jefferson, Morgan, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Nicholas, Mingo, Wayne, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Ohio, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Doddridge, Harrison and Barbour counties as orange, and Fayette, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis, Webster and Marion counties as gold. Seven counties are yellow and five are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (541), Berkeley (4,276), Boone (780), Braxton (161), Brooke (935), Cabell (3,719), Calhoun (100), Clay (186), Doddridge (158), Fayette (1,328), Gilmer (234), Grant (551), Greenbrier (792), Hampshire (564), Hancock (1,188), Hardy (471), Harrison (1,871), Jackson (850), Jefferson (1,746), Kanawha (6,788), Lewis (316), Lincoln (521), Logan (1,192), Marion (1,163), Marshall (1,614), Mason (741), McDowell (718), Mercer (1,670), Mineral (1,763), Mingo (1,093), Monongalia (3,897), Monroe (452), Morgan (419), Nicholas (473), Ohio (1,924), Pendleton (161), Pleasants (154), Pocahontas (289), Preston (962), Putnam (2,395), Raleigh (1,954), Randolph (867), Ritchie (234), Roane (231), Summers (317), Taylor (458), Tucker (219), Tyler (205), Upshur (605), Wayne (1,279), Webster (101), Wetzel (500), Wirt (157), Wood (3,417), Wyoming (937).

the WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for today in the following locations:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Huntington Mall Parking Lot (south end near the old Sears), 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Greenbrier County Health Department, 9109 Seneca Trail, South, Ronceverte, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV (testing conducted by Fruth Pharmacy)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Rt. 10, Mullens, WV

According to the WV DHHR, additional testing will be available Saturday, Dec. 12 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Logan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, and Wyoming counties.

For more on free COVID-19 testing in the Mountain State, visit the WV DHHR website.