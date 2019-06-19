Couple faces animal cruelty charges in West Virginia

West Virginia

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say 29 chihuahuas were found inside a Hedgesville home with poor living conditions.

Suspects Daniel and Audrey Price faced a judge Wednesday morning after animal control officers seized the dogs in their trailer home on Valiant Circle. Authorities say one of the puppies died from parvo disease as a result of the living conditions in the home.

According to a witness, the officers were not given verbal permission to enter the home to conduct their investigation. With that witness testimony, the judge decided to continue the case. An evidentiary hearing has been set for Tuesday next week.

