County fair to continue following horse accident, victims expected to be okay

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Fairgoers injured after horses broke free are expected to be okay.

Thursday evening at the 67th Annual Jefferson County fair five people were injured as a result of a horse pulling contest. However according to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty, everyone injured is expected to be okay.

Fair organizers said that the horse accident was caused by a misconnection with a sled.

“Two horses essentially didn’t make the connection to the sled and once they took off and realized it wasn’t a normal pull they got excited or scared,” said fair manager, Todd Wilt.

Wilt shared that the motorsports event happening about 1,000 yards away from the horse pull competition wasn’t the reason why the horses broke free nor did it impact them.

The horse pull competition was a single day event but Wilt noted that fair attendees can expect a ton of entertainment from tonight until the end of the fair which is Saturday, August 24.

The Jefferson County fair extended its sympathy and thoughts to everyone involved. One woman was taken to Winchester Medical Center with compound fractures. The rest of the people who were injured were taken to the Jefferson Medical Center. All residents said to be from Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, according to Sheriff Dougherty.

“We’re all praying and hoping for speedy recoveries for them, in this business though the show must go on we still have a lot of entertainment for folks to see for the next two days we got a little bit of rain this morning but we expect it to dry out for this evening.”

According to will both horses hurt in the accident have returned to their owners in Pennsylvania and are expected to be checked out by a veterinarian.

Fair organizers continue to prep for both tonight and tomorrow attendees and hope that people are able to make it out for some fun. Wilt wanted to reassure residents that this incident is being taken care of and still under investigation.

