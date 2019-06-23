Country singer Trace Adkins surprises patients at Martinsburg VA medical center

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Veterans at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center had a surprise visit from country music star, Trace Adkins.

Adkins showed up Saturday morning and greeted smiling veterans and staff; snapping photos along the way.

A lot of smiling faces here at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, as country superstar @TraceAdkins makes his second visit to the VA to see the men and women who have served our nation.#WestVirginia @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/L137wGhW7E — Thao Ta (@thaolamta) June 22, 2019

Adkins is known for his patriotic songs and non-profit work with veterans organizations across the country, such as his role as a volunteer in the Wounded Warrior Project. This is Adkins’ second appearance at the Martinsburg VA.

“The most rewarding thing I’ve done in my career has been stuff I’ve done with veterans organizations,” said Adkins. “I just love rubbing shoulders with heroes.”

Adkins visit to the comes before his performance at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town races Saturday night.