‘Country Roads Statewide Food Drive’ takes place all across West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Country Roads Statewide Food Drive took place across West Virginia on Tuesday, with the hopes of collecting food and money for food pantries.

The food drive was a collaboration with United Way, Kroger and other partners and happened from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m, at 18 sites across the state, many of which were Kroger locations. Their goal was to collect non-perishable, unexpired foods and money so they can help those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The site in Morgantown was at a Kroger parking lot and their mission was to donate food and money to 11 food pantries in throughout Morgantown.

Servando Arredondo, the Community Engagement Manager for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties explained that the drive had a good turnout and that he was “very thankful” that Kroger had provided them a space to have the event.

“First of all, just having the space to do something like this is very important, so it’s very generous for Kroger to allow us to have so much space out here in their parking lot,” Arredondo said. “In addition to that, they made a $10,000 donation in the form of gift cards and we’ll hopefully be able to get them out to the pantries. I’m very thankful for them letting us use their space out here.”

Arredondo and food pantry representatives packing and organizing donated food

Another big monetary contributor, Arredondo explained, was Pickering Associates, which pledged to match monetary donations up to $10,000.

As noted earlier, the drive ended at 6 p.m., however, they will be taking donations all day. Donors can donate to the Country Roads website or text FeedWV2020 to 41444 to learn about how to donate.

Arredondo said if donors miss the opportunity to donate to the drive on the day, then they can always donate on the United Way’s website and know that their money is going to a good cause, which helps fellow West Virginians.

