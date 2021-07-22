Councilman Kevin Knowles chosen to fill remaining term of the late Mayor Harriet Johnson

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg has a new mayor.

Councilman Kevin Knowles was chosen Wednesday by his fellow councilmembers to fill the remaining three years of Harriet Johnson’s term. Johnson passed away unexpectedly earlier this month. Knowles said he wants to carry on the legacy of Mayor Johnson and, as president of the West Virginia Municipal League, hopes to bring a perspective to city hall that draws on the best that cities across West Virginia have to offer.

“During the next three years, I will work continuously to enhance what we have here in the city, not only the downtown but the whole city. We’ll take a look at other businesses that may be looking to come in the city reach out to them, work with them on a personal basis,” Knowles said.

The council will begin the process to fill Knowles’ seat on the council. That should take about a month.