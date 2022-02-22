BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — There is lots of talk about the growth potential of Morgan County in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle. Some entrepreneurs see the potential for a “mini-Hollywood” in the county seat of Berkeley Springs.

Meet Rick Watson and his vision for this region of West Virginia. Eastern panhandle State Senator Patricia Rucker has a bill in the West Virginia legislature to give tax credits to businesses investing in Mountain State film production. It’s a vision entrepreneur Rick Watson conceived long ago.

“I’m looking to train the younger generation in Morgan County to support the film industry coming to West Virginia and also to create local content,” said Watson.

Partnering with Watson is Ellen Lachewitz who shares Watson’s vision for economic growth in Morgan County. “Tax credits for the film industry will increase opportunities for the people here the professional here will encourage our young people at the high school level to stay,” she says.

And Mark Winiarski is a tech entrepreneur being lured to projects in upstate New York where a film industry tax credit has been successful.

“So, if I wanted to be involved I would have to leave this beautiful state that I’m in. I think this will have a lot of potential for the county not just amongst the film industry. It will bring restaurants and tourism and a bunch of outside people to see what we have to offer,” said Winiarski.

“And we’ll be able to support the industry so it’s a boost to our economy,” said Lachewitz, “which in this wonderful county in this wonderful state would be much appreciated.”

Watson confidently predicts the legislation in Charleston will have a positive impact on the local economy here. Senator Rucker’s tax credit bill for film investment in West Virginia is pending at the capitol in Charleston. The legislature will conclude its session next month.