Coronavirus in WV: DHHR reports seven new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provided another update on COVID-19 Monday evening.
As of 5:00 p.m. April 13, 633 state residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with nine deaths.
The ninth death was confirmed Monday morning by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department. The victim was a 69-year-old male.
16,115 tests have come back with negative in the Mountain State.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (98), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (24), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (19), Wyoming (1).
