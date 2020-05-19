Coronavirus in West Virginia: Positive COVID-19 cases top 1,500 as testing increases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death have been reported in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is now reported at 1.93%.

As of 5 p.m., May 18, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 77,760 laboratory results for COVID-19, an increase of 3,216 test results since 10 a.m. this morning. Among those are 1,502 positive cases, 76,258 negative tests, 922 recoveries and 68 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 86-year old female from Kanawha County. “Please join with me as we grieve the loss of another West Virginian,” says DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Kanawha, Mingo, and Ohio counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

MORE WEST VIRGINIA NEWS ON WDVM