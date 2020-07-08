COPS program in Montgomery, WV receives federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — A grant from the federal government will help law enforcement efforts in Montgomery, WV. A microgrant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office will go to the Montgomery Police Department.

The grant, worth $27,741, was announced on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. It will be used to implement the Montgomery Community Engagement Project. Congresswoman Carol Miller released the following statement: