COPS program in Montgomery, WV receives federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — A grant from the federal government will help law enforcement efforts in Montgomery, WV. A microgrant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office will go to the Montgomery Police Department.
The grant, worth $27,741, was announced on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. It will be used to implement the Montgomery Community Engagement Project. Congresswoman Carol Miller released the following statement:
“Our brave law enforcement officials play a tremendous role in protecting our communities, keeping our children safe at school, and combating the opioid crisis,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I am working hard to make sure our local police departments have the resources and support they need. We are very grateful for their dedication and commitment to Southern West Virginia.”U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV-3)