Consumer firework sales down post-pandemic in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many people across north central West Virginia enjoyed fireworks over the weekend, but some wanted to enjoy fireworks at home.

Firework tents popped up across the region for consumers to purchase, but owners of Fireworks Planet in Morgantown said sales were down around 25% compared to last year.

A fireworks show in north central West Virginia

Jason Modlik, one of the owners of Fireworks Planet, said the pandemic last year put a damper on public displays, which caused consumer firework sales to increase.

“Last year, everybody was cooped up. You weren’t supposed to have any sort of gathering. So, everybody wanted to see fireworks, and with the cities canceling their shows, everybody wanted to have their own backyard display,” said Modlik.

Modlik said that while the weekend wasn’t as busy as last year, business was still good compared to past years.

The busiest time for Fireworks Planet is July 1-4.