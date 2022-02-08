Congressman Mooney sets up legal fund to fight ethics inquiry on campaign spending

Congressman Alex Mooney (R – W.Va.) faces an inquiry from the Office of Congressional Ethics over his campaign spending.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) —The Hill, a highly regarded media outfit tracking politics on Capitol Hill, is looking into a fund established by West Virginia GOP Congressman Alex Mooney to fend off an ethics inquiry.

Mooney’s campaign spokesman, Mark Harris, says the congressman is “cooperating fully” and he has retained a Washington, D.C. law firm for advice. At issue is the congressman’s use of campaign funds for overseas travel, trips to California and to a ski resort over the 2018 Christmas holiday. The inquiry is also looking into meals charged to his campaign at Chick-fil-A, which did not qualify as a legitimate campaign expense. So how are Mooney’s constituents reacting?

“There’s ethics charges,” says Ronda Lehman, a Jefferson County resident. “These haven’t gone away. You know, as they investigate further, they’re hanging around. And now he wants legal help. That tells me he needs legal help, and he knows it.”

Mooney was a Maryland state senator before running for office in West Virginia. He will face incumbent Republican David McKinley in the May primary, in a new congressional district that combines the northern and eastern panhandles of the Mountain State