Congressman Mooney addresses campaign finance report expenses

MARTINSBURG, W.va (WDVM) — West Virginia 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney, addresses his finance report showing $400,000 in campaign expenses and $5,000 in overseas airfare.

Mooney (R) is opposed in the 2nd Congressional District by Democrat Cathy Kunkel in the Nov. 3 general election. Additionally there is a reported total of four expenditures to Turkish Airlines and TAP Air Portugal. The particular trip that is of focus in the report is his travel to the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN) meeting.

Mooney’s Communications Director, Lynn Hatcher says that the congressman attended the ICLN meeting with other members of congress, legislators, and leaders from around the world. She also adds that the Congressman feels that issues such as the persecution of Christians worldwide is important to his constituents and he is a practicing Catholic.

Although Mooney did not get to meet the Pope during his 2019 ICLN visit, last year’s meeting was a follow up to a 2017 meeting he attended also using taxpayer dollars, and his office provided us a photo from that visit.

Lynn Hatcher, wrote in a statement said, “the Congressman chose to travel using campaign funds instead of taxpayer funds which is permissible under the law. Taxpayer dollars are frequently, and appropriately, used for overseas travel for members of congress when it pertains to their official duties.”