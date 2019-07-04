Community spirit shown in Shepherdstown’s historic parade

"What makes this different than others is the people."

SHEPERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)—Shepherdstown’s Rotary Club hosted their 2019 Independence Day Parade and a community wide picnic Thursday morning.



Hundreds of locals gathered in the streets to watch community floats, historical re-enactments and to meet their local government officials. 0ver 60 organizations participated in the parade which led to a community wide picnic afterwards.



Rotary member David Milijorie said what makes the parade different than others is the community spirit it shows off.

“Even though this is a small, unique community, it has a history going back to 150 years.” said Milijorie. “But especially the people themselves who want to take part and be a part of this community and even make it a better community.”

The Rotary Club hopes to continue the tradition for many years to come.