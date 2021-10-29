Community nonprofit and local business team up to make Halloween a special time for neighborhood kids

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It is going to be a special Halloween this weekend in Martinsburg for kids excited about the holiday.

Thanks to a community non-profit, Vivid Vision — and a local consignment business, Bushel ‘n a Peck in the 600 block of Winchester avenue not far from downtown — a Saturday evening trick-or-treat is planned for children from typically low-income, often single-parent homes, many from households where fighting addiction has been a difficult challenge.

“There’s a lot of time they think nobody cares about them. The way they feel, the things that they go through,” said Chris Stevens, a co-founder of Vivid Vision.

“We have to start when they’re young. We have to implement good goals, good values, good morals, respect,” said Kimberlee Kesner-Griffin, the owner of the Bushel n a Peck consignment shop.

Vivid Vision has a goal of building its own after-school activities center for kids with a recreation and learning spot to enjoy until their parents return from work for the evening.

