Community Mosaic art pieces reveals history

"The community has an opportunity to come together and contribute."

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Pieces of glass by themselves don’t look like much. But once hundreds of pieces come together, they start to tell a different story.

“We didn’t want to come in and impose what we think, we just didn’t want art to be for art’s sake,” said C-Town Public Art Director Clissy Funkhouser. “This art is in Evett’s Run Park, let’s celebrate the history and the activities being done now.”

C-town Public Art has made it their mission to get the community involved in recreating history with mosaic art. Evett’s Run Park has been used for livestock, baptisms and to this day, kids still search the water to catch crawfish. Students from the Learning Opportunity Center strapped on gloves and donated their time to get involved.

“I think anybody who can get involved in something like this is going to benefit from it,” said OLC Teacher Jill Guemple. “Whether it’s our kids or other kids, it makes them a part of the community and helps put roots down.”

The whole process has taken several weeks, but volunteers said it was well worth their time.

“I think it’s something different that I wouldn’t find myself doing any other time like outside of school,” said OLC Student Annabel Holmes.

Most importantly, the artists wanted to add to the community and never take away the history of Charles Town.

“I just think that it’s really awesome that we have something like this going on and not every community gets this so we’re lucky,” said Guemple.

The whole mosaic project is expected to be finished within a couple of days.

“It was really fun to feel like we’re a part of the community, we’re not just imposing our art on the community, we’re just celebrating,” said Funkhouser.