Community corrections expanding in Berkeley County with $3M

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Commission has earmarked $3 million to upgrade its day report program which serves as a bridge from incarceration to returning to society as a full-fledged citizen.

Martinsburg City Councilman Kevin Knowles is a strong advocate of community corrections and works with many in the day report program through the local Mountaineer Recovery program.

“It’s a huge asset because it decreases the bill the county has to pay for incarceration, provides for treatment and gives that individual the opportunity to move on.

Dennis Bynum works with Knowles at Mountaineer Recovery and is also a big proponent of the day report program. “If you have a problem at a certain level you have the day report center here, right in this area, and it makes services accessible,” Knowles says.

With the county population projected to increase ten percent with the start of the new year, fiscal officers in Martinsburg anticipate the funds to expand community corrections. Supporters of the day report centers insist it is a viable alternative to warehousing offenders without any preparation for a productive life after release.