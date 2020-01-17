Clorox to expand West Virginia operations with Berkeley County plant

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Clorox Company is bringing a new plant to West Virginia.

The global manufacturer with 19 plants across the country announced Thursday that it will build a new location near the Berkeley County Industrial Park to produce cat litter, under the brand names “Fresh Step” and “Scoop Away.”

Pending the permitting process, Clorox said it will bring 100 full-time jobs and an investment of $192 million in the facility. Clorox will hold two open houses for job seekers in mid-February. The company says it will offer competitive pay above the Berkeley County average and provide training.

Berkeley County Commission President Doug E. Copenhaver, Jr. says he likes Clorox because “they are a community-minded business. They reinvest in the community. We’re looking for a long-term relationship with the company.”

Clorox already has two plants in West Virginia – in Mineral and Tucker counties, where they make charcoal under the “Kingsford” brand name.