Clorox facility preliminary plan for construction approved in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Planning Commission has approved a preliminary plan for the construction of the Clorox company’s cat litter facility at the Tabler Station Business Park.

The facility is expected to bring in at least one hundred jobs and have an economic impact of $190 million. The hiring process is set to begin in 2021 and is expected to bring in full-time jobs for managers, engineers, and production associates, according to officials.

The facility is slated to be fully operational by 2022.

