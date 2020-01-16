Clorox Company plans to come to Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va., (WDVM) — A California based company has their eyes set on West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) announced Thursday The Clorox Company, a manufacturer of consumer and professional products, intends to apply to construct a “state-of-the-art” cat litter manufacturing site in Berkeley County, W.Va.

According to a press release sent by Justice, the site would bring about $192 million in economic development and create around 100 full-time jobs.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am that Clorox is exploring this expansion opportunity in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Clorox has a proven track record in the Mountain State – both Mineral and Tucker Counties have greatly benefited from having the company’s Kingsford charcoal facilities and all the investments the company has made in our local communities.”

Clorox sent a draft plan to officials in Berkeley County.

The company is planning several public meetings and two open houses for the local community in the coming weeks.