Clorox announces plans to create cat litter facility in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The cleaning- and household-supply company Clorox has announced plans to build a facility in Berkeley County, West Virginia to manufacture its cat litter brands, scoop away and fresh step.

“We’re particularly excited because this project is going to have a major economic impact on the community. We estimate around $190-million of economic impact,” said Michael Holly, vice president of product supply. “Which a lot of that is gonna come from the 100 new employees and new jobs that we’re going to need to run this new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.”

The Fortune 500 company has already provided county officials with sketch plans of the facility — which is proposed to be built at the Tabler Station Business Park.

“We’ve chosen this location for a number of reasons: First is because we’re very close to Interstate 81, which allows us to get our products out to our customers efficiently,” said Holly.

“We’re also close to the Winchester & Western Railroad — which we’re particularly excited about because bringing in most of our material via rail is actually 75% less carbon, greenhouse emissions than if we were to bring in many of those materials by truck.”

Sandy Hamilton is the executive director of the Berkeley County Development Authority. While attending an open house hosted by Clorox, she says the next step is for the community to determine if the company is right for the area.

“It’s very important to them as it’s important to me that the community is supportive and that it’s going to be a right fit,” said Hamilton. “Because if it’s not going to be, then neither one of us is going to benefit long-term, and we want a long-term relationship with businesses.”

And representatives from Clorox say they aim to do just that.

“We’re hosting open houses because we really want to be transparent and open with the community so that they understand the plans as we move forward with the approval process,” said Holly.