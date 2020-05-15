Clorox and Rockwool to boost economic impact in Eastern Panhandle

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–Clorox and Rockwool will be opening new facilities in the Eastern Panhandle, which are expected to bring new jobs to the area.

The Rockwool facility to be built in Jefferson County, will generate 150 new manufacturing jobs. The Clorox cat litter facility will be constructed in Berekely County. The facilities will maintain the health and safety of their employees through guidance by implementing measures such as social distancing and advanced hygiene.